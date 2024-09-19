Over 800,000 get credit in English, Maths as NECO releases 2024 SSCE results

828,284 candidates secured credit in English Language and Mathematics representing 60.55% of the candidates who sat for the 2024 Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) internal examination conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO).

Announcing the results at the headquarters of the council in Minna, the Niger State capital on Thursday, NECO Registrar, Prof Dantani Wushishi, said 1,376,436 candidates sat for the examination and that the results are coming about two months after the final examination. Other details of the results showed that 83.9% of the candidates who sat for the examination earned five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

Wushishi also gave a further breakdown of candidates involved in malpractices in the 2024 internal examination. He said 8,407, indicating a reduction from 12,030 in the 2023 examination. “The 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) was conducted from Wednesday 19th June to Friday 26th July, 2024, while the Marking Exercise took place from Monday 19th August to Sunday 8th September, 2024.

“Today makes it 55 days after the last written paper, which signifies that all the processes leading to the successful release of the 2024 SSCE Internal results have been concluded,” he said.