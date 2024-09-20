Edo Poll: IGP orders restriction of movement on roads, waterways

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun directed the restriction of movement in Edo ahead of the governorship poll in the state. Edo residents head to the ballot on Saturday, September 21st, 2024, to choose their governor. But to ensure a hitch-free exercise, the IGP ordered the restriction of movement in the state.

A statement by the force’s Public Relations Officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi said the IGP has ordered the restriction of all vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on Election Day. The Friday statement, however, said exceptions will be made for essential services, including accredited media, electoral officials, ambulances, and emergency responders. To maintain the integrity of the electoral process, the IGP has also placed a ban on all security aides and escorts accompanying VIPs to polling booths and collation centres.

Unauthorised security personnel and quasi-security outfits have also been prohibited from operating during the election, likewise, the use of sirens by unauthorised vehicles has been strictly forbidden to ensure a calm environment for voters. “Furthermore, the IGP has mandated that special attention be afforded to individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, aged, and those with mobility challenges, ensuring that polling stations in both urban and rural settings are accessible to all.

“The Inspector-General of Police, through the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) for Edo Gubernatorial Election, DIG Frank Emeka Mba, mni, has appealed to citizens to refrain from making prank calls to control room and designated help numbers, highlighting that text messages are more effective for operational purposes. “The designated election lines for inquiries and reporting are DIG Election DIG Frank Mba, mni; 07025000383 and AIG Election AIG Benneth Igwe, mni; 09085000029, while the general control room numbers are 08077773721 and 08037646272.

“The already activated joint control room is manned by police and relevant agencies engaged in the electoral process,” the statement said in part.