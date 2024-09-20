Rivers political crisis is part of rebirth process, says Fubara

Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has described the recent political crisis in the state as part of a necessary rebirth process, expressing optimism that the state is now on the path to recovery.

Governor Fubara attributed the progress to the support and unity of stakeholders across various sectors. He spoke on Friday at the swearing-in ceremony of eight newly appointed judges and expressed relief that the period of disturbance has ended, allowing for a return to effective governance.

Fubara praised the judiciary for its resilience during the political crisis, with particular commendation for the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi. He lauded Justice Amadi’s leadership through the turbulent period, acknowledging the challenges he is facing while encouraging him to remain steadfast in his duties. Addressing the new judges, Governor Fubara urged them to uphold the principles of justice by respecting their senior colleagues and maintaining impartiality in their rulings.

He also encouraged them to boldly reject any undue influence, reminding them that failure to act with integrity could silence the voices of the oppressed. The Rivers governor assured the judges that his administration would avoid any actions that could compromise the integrity of the judiciary, pledging not to make personal requests to any judge.

Fubara pledged his commitment to strengthening the judiciary by providing all necessary resources to ensure their duties are carried out effectively. The governor reaffirmed his dedication to supporting the judiciary and safeguarding its independence, as the state moves forward from its political challenges