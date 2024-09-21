Edo Poll: Police arrest suspected political thugs, recover firearms in overnight raids

The Nigeria Police Force has made a significant breakthrough in its efforts to curb electoral violence in Edo State with the arrest of two suspected political thugs. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi in Abuja on Saturday, said the suspects are Edwin Obanor, 43-year-old, and Audu Tajudeen, a 41-year-old alleged member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member from Ugbogbo quarters, Igara Akoko, Edo.

Adejobi said they were arrested acting on a tip-off that some individuals had been armed to cause mayhem and disability during the election on Saturday, the police operatives swooped into action and apprehended Obanor, a leader of an armed group, at Oredo Ward 4 at about 9 pm and Audu Tajudeen at Igara Akoko, Edo, on the eve of the election. Upon searching the bags in their possession, three cut-to-size locally fabricated pistols were discovered on Obanor, while one locally made gun was recovered from Tajudeen.

The statement said, “These arrests are a testament to the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring a peaceful electoral process. The police and other supporting security agencies will not tolerate any form of violence or disorderliness during the election in Edo State.” The suspects are currently in custody and will face the full weight of the law, the police added.

The police reassured the public of its dedication to protecting lives and property and, therefore, urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via our published helplines.