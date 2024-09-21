EdoDecides2024: Angry voter scolds INEC officials over delay

An angry voter, Christopher Adoghe berated officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for delay in the start of accreditation and voting at wards 1, unit 3.

The unit is where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo will be casting his vote. “We have been here since 7 O’clock yet, no sight of INEC officials. This is almost 10 and nothing is happening. We no go gree o! We no even see INEC. We no see anybody. Only security men. “See as everybody sat but no sign of INEC. No accreditation, nothing is going on”, he said in an outburst.

The gubernatorial elections in Edo State are holding today, with over 2.2 million permanent voter cards collected. Candidates of the parties —Senator Monday Okpebholo (All Progressives Congress), Asue Ighodalo (Peoples Democratic Party), and Olumide Akpata (Labour Party)— are hoping to get the highest number of votes.

The winner will occupy Osadebe House, the government house, which will be vacated on November 11 by the incumbent, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who has served two tenures.