EdoDecides2024: APC’s Okpebholo casts vote at Esan Central

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC) candidate, Monday okpebholo has just cast his vote at polling unit 1, Ward 2 in Udomi Primary School, Udomi, Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

He described the exercise as well coordinated, commending the electoral umpire for its efficiency especially as observed in his ward. Security operatives are on the ground to ensure a violence-free exercise at the centre.

Electoral officers and materials are said to have arrived in good time for voting to commence. The gubernatorial elections in Edo State are holding today, with over 2.2 million permanent voter cards collected.