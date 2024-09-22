EdoDecides2024: INEC REC threatened, official injured during election stampede

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said its Resident Electoral Commissioner in the Okpoba Okha Local Government Area was threatened during the election in the state on Saturday. This was revealed by the National Commissioner & Member Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna during a press conference on Sunday.

Haruna added that the threat at the polling unit resulted in a stampede, leaving one of its officials injured. It said, “The Commission received a deeply disturbing report from our Resident Electoral Commissioner of a threat to our office in Okpoba Okha Local Government Area yesterday, resulting in a stampede in which one of our officials was injured.”

Meanwhile, the commission also said it is set to commence state-levelled collation of the governorship election in Edo State. INEC also said it had activated the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal to upload the polling unit results in earnest. The same results have also been collated from all the 192 Wards. It said, “Similarly, collation has been concluded in most of the Local Government Areas and the designated officials are already at the collation centre in Benin City or on their way. We are set to commence State-level collation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the collation of result will proceed as provided by the Electoral Act 2022 and our regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections. There is a mechanism for redressing complaints during collation, including the power to review results declared under duress. The Commission will not hesitate to invoke such powers where necessary.”