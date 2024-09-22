GNI mourns demise of Iyaloja of Remoland, Chief Mrs. Owolana

The member House of Representatives, representing, Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency, Gboyega Isiaka, has mourned the demise of Iyaloja of Remoland and Iyalode of Ikenne-Remo, Chief (Mrs.) Mercy Owolana. Isiaka in a statement, described the deceased as a “true matriarch and shining example of womanhood” who embodied entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, and a commitment to empowering women.

The lawmaker, who had a close relationship with the late Iyaloja, remembered her warm and radiant presence, which could uplift any space. He praised her integrity, community service, and dedication to the empowerment of women, which earned her the revered positions of Iyaloja and Iyalode. Isiaka extended his condolences to the Owolana family, the people of Ikenne, and Remoland, urging them to take comfort in the legacy of service and integrity left behind by the late Iyaloja. He prayed that God would grant her eternal rest and comfort those she left behind.

The full statement reads:

“I join the people of Remoland and the entire market women in Ogun State in mourning the loss of our beloved Iyaloja-General of Ogun State, the Iyalode of Ikenne, Bere Akarigbo of Remo Land, and the Life-Patroness of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria in Ogun State, High-Chief (Mrs) Mercy Temitayo Owolana. A true matriarch, her life was a shining example of the noblest qualities of womanhood.

Mama Owolana was always available, always willing to lend a listening ear, and always ready to offer words of encouragement. Her entrepreneurial acumen and exemplary leadership as a market leader elevated her to the revered position of Iyaloja, a validation of her significant contributions to the local economy and social fabric.

Mama’s greatest qualities were her unfailing cheerfulness and humility. She had a remarkable ability to uplift any space with her warm and radiant presence. Her sincere care for the well-being and progress of others was clear in every interaction, as she consistently inquired about their state and provided support whenever needed. I will deeply miss her regular, joyful, and heartfelt greetings, delivered with such genuine modesty.

The principles she stood for – integrity, community service, and the empowerment of women – will continue to serve as a blueprint for those of us who aspire to make a difference. On behalf of my family and the good people of Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency, I extend sincere condolences to the entire Owolana family, the people of Ikenne, and Remoland.

May the Almighty God grant Mama Owolana eternal rest, and may He comfort those she left behind, especially her family, with the fortitude to bear this immense loss.

Please accept my sincere condolences”.