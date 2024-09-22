INEC declares APC’s Okpebholo winner of Edo Gov election

After months of intense politicking in Edo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the keenly contested Saturday 21, 2024 governorship election in the South-South state.

Okpebholo, 54, secured 291,667 votes to defeat Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 247,274 votes and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) who came a distant third in the race with 22,763 votes. Fourteen other candidates contested the seat but got less than the three frontline candidates. “That Okpebholo Monday of APC having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” INEC’s Returning Officer for the poll, Prof Faruk Kuta, said at exactly 09:27 pm, to delightful cheers from APC supporters at the collation centre in Benin City, the state capital on Sunday.

Kuta, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, in Niger State, declared the winner of the poll after a series of recesses. The APC candidate cleared over 10 of the 18 local government areas, leaving the PDP candidate with marginal victory in the other local councils. The APC gained control in two of the three battleground senatorial districts in the state.

See table showing the breakdown of votes by LGAs for the top three candidates:

LGA APC LP PDP Igueben 5907 494 8470 Esan West 12952 342 11004 Owan West 12277 201 11284 Uhunmwonde 8776 767 9339 Ovia North East 13225 1675 15311 Esan South East 8398 98 14199 Egor 16760 1966 14658 Akoko Edo 34847 2239 15865 Esan Central 10990 418 8618 Esan North East 10648 194 12522 Ovia South West 10150 849 10260 Orhionmwon 16059 556 14614 Owan East 19380 446 14189 Etsako East 20167 604 9683 Etsako Central 11906 381 8455 Etsako West 32107 2116 17483 Oredo 30780 5389 24938 Ikpoba-Okha 16338 4026 26382 291667 22763 247274

Okpebholo, the Edo Central Senator, leveraged significant influence in his senatorial district, and joined forces with his colleague in the National Assembly from Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, to defeat Ighodalo, the anointed candidate of the outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki. Okpebholo’s victory could also be attributed to his alliance with Dennis Idahosa, his running mate who is a federal lawmaker; and Obaseki’s estranged deputy, Philip Shaibu.

The declaration on Sunday evening brings Okpebholo closer to achieving his goal of becoming governor of the state and places his party, the APC, on the cusp of a return to power at the Dennis Osadebe Government House.