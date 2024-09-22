‘It is uncalled for’, INEC reacts to Obaseki, Ighodalo’s visit to collation centre

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to visits by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to its state office and collation centre on Sunday.

It had been reported how Obaseki who stormed INEC’s collation centre unannounced around 2 AM, was walked out around 4:10 AM. Obaseki was there to protest anomalies in the collation of results of some local government areas including his Oredo. He was, however, told that his presence was not needed there.

At about 3 AM, a combined team of policemen led by DIG Mba and personnel of the Nigerian Army entered the premises and by 4:10 am, escorted Obaseki out of the premises. Minutes before Obaseki was led outside by Mba and other policemen, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Surajudeen Basiru, told journalists that the governor had no reason to be on the premises.

Basiru said, “He is not a candidate. He has no reason to be here”, describing the governor’s action as an abuse of office.

Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo was also sent back. Members of the APC led by Monday Okpebholo’s running mate, Honourable Dennis Idahosa, also led protesters to demand the exit of Governor Obaseki from the premises at about 3:30 am on Sunday.

Reacting to the controversies during a press conference on Sunday, INEC’s National Commissioner & Member Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna said the move by Obaseki and others was “uncalled for”.

It said, “We are similarly disturbed by the overnight presence and demonstrations by some political actors and their supporters at our State Head Office ahead of the commencement of final collation. These actions are uncalled for. Nobody should disrupt the process at any stage and no one will be allowed to benefit from lawlessness.”