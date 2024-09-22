VP Shettima departs Abuja for US to attend 79th UNGA

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for the United States to attend the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of The Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha on Sunday, said Shettima left the country at the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, President Tinubu had directed the Vice President to lead the Nigerian delegation to the high-level global forum, while he focused on addressing pressing domestic issues, including the recent devastating flood disaster.

During the session, Vice President Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement, participate in key meetings on the sidelines of the event, and engage in bilateral meetings.

The high-level General Debate themed, “Leaving no One Behind: Acting Together for the Advancement of Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity for Present and Future Generations,” is scheduled to take place from September 24 to September 28, 2024.