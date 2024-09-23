‘Another rape on democracy’, Ondo PDP rejects Edo poll results

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the outcome of the just concluded governorship election in Edo State. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the poll with a total of 291,667 votes while the ruling PDP scored 247,274 votes and the Labour Party polled 22,763 votes.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity of the Ondo PDP Campaign Organisation, Ayo Fadaka, described the development as another rape of democracy in Nigeria. The statement partly reads: “The Edo State Governorship Election results represent another rape on democracy in Nigeria and for the umpteenth time, we declare that this is absolutely condemnable, as it betrays a total disregard for the electoral desires of the people as validly expressed through the ballot.

“Nigerians are not fooled by the officially declared result by INEC, they know that PDP won that election and this is a shame on those who sit atop our affairs. It is disappointing that INEC could disregard the electoral law by shifting the collation of votes in the designated local government collation centres to its headquarters in Benin, this is expressly against the electoral law. The statement further noted that: “In Ondo State, we have taken due cognisance of these dastardly acts committed by agencies saddled with the responsibilities to provide level playing grounds, and sadly failed to live up to expectations, it is a shameful act that lowers the status and respect due to Nigeria in the committee of nations.”

“We need to underscore that we will not acquiesce or take kindly to any act geared towards compromising votes in our election. “We state emphatically for all to see and hear that Ondo is not Edo, our attitude, understanding and patience differ, we will vote and protect our vote here. We are resolved to give everything to ensure that the electoral desires of our people will command attention and attain the desired goals. “In Ondo State, we are already protesting against a Party, the APC and a government that has institutionalised hardship, penury and poverty and our protest day is the 16th of November.