Edo Poll: ‘Your sacrifices won’t be forgotten’, Ighodalo thanks supporters

Following the conclusion of the 2024 Edo State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, has thanked his supporters, assuring them that all their sacrifices will not be forgotten.

According to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, Ighodalo came second with 247,274 votes behind Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 291,667 votes.

Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) came a distant third in the race with 22,763 votes. Even when he said the election result was theft of mandate, Ighodalo hailed his supporters, saying, “You are the true heroes of our democracy, and your sacrifices for a better Edo State will never be forgotten.”

He said added that their “overwhelming support was evident in the ballots before our progress was unjustly halted on September 21st, 2024 by people who do not mean well for you or for our state.”