FEC congratulates APC on victory in Edo Gov election

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday congratulated the All Progressives Congress for its victory in the Edo State Governorship election on Saturday. The meeting held at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, was presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

Before the deliberation of the day, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume commended President Tinubu for his commitment to the electoral process and strengthening of Nigeria’s democracy. “We want to use this opportunity, Mr. Chairman, to congratulate the people of Edo States, particularly the APC family, father of the APC, in their fantastic outing, recording a huge victory, which had eluded the APC for over eight years.

“The election has been adjudged to be free and fair and that is what Mr President has always stood for. We want to thank you, Mr. President, for being committed to the electoral process and ethos of democracy. “Once again, we thank our family members of the APC from Edo state for this wonderful showing,” the SGF submitted.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared the candidate of the Alliance Peoples Congress, Monday Okpebholo winner after defeating his main challengers, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party. The APC candidate polled 291,667 votes, defeating Ighodalo, who garnered 247,274 votes. Akpata of the LP finished a distant third with 22,763 votes.

Meanwhile, a minute silence was observed in honour of a deceased former member of the FEC, Salome Audu-Jankada, who passed on the 27th, August 2024.