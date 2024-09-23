Kidnapped Zamfara Varsity Students, Staff Released After Seven Months

Students and staff members of Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State, who were kidnapped by bandits, have regained their freedom after seven months in captivity.

Security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, confirmed the release in a report via X on Monday. The victims were reportedly kidnapped during an attack in the Gusau area in February of this year.

However, Zagazola did not further explain the circumstances behind their release, and whether or not a ransom was paid. He added that security forces were said to have played a crucial role in their rescue. “Abducted students of Federal University Gusau and staff regain freedom.

“It was gathered that the students and staff were kidnapped during an attack by bandits in the Gusau area in February of this year,” Zagazola said. Zagazola added, “After spending an extended period in captivity, it has been confirmed that all the abducted individuals have returned in good health.”