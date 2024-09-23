Shettima arrives New York for 79th UN General Assembly

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in New York to represent Nigeria at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

On Monday, a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications (Office of The Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha said the vice president touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport earlier today.

He was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf M. Tuggar; Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani; Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa; Nigerian diplomats, UN officials and many others.

As directed by President Bola Tinubu, Shettima is leading Nigeria’s delegation to this year’s UNGA, where he will deliver Nigeria’s national statement and participate in various high-level meetings.

The Vice President left the country on Sunday.