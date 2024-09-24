‘I prefer facts to words’ – Arteta on ‘dark arts’ claims

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his side’s tactics in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City were “normal”. The Gunners conceded a 98th-minute equaliser at Etihad Stadium, having been reduced to 10 men following Leandro Trossard’s sending off in first-half stoppage time.

Arsenal were accused of time-wasting against City, with John Stones and Kyle Walker saying the Gunners used the “dark arts” while protecting their 2-1 lead. But Arteta says his team had little option but to defend deeply, given City’s numerical advantage, referencing a moment in the first half when Guardiola’s side were down to 10 following Rodri’s injury.

“Well, we had to play the game that we had to play. The first 15 minutes, we couldn’t. They [City] played 30 seconds with 10 men. Look what they did. It’s normal what they did,” said Arteta.

“Unfortunately we’ve been in the same situation. We were in that same situation with Granit [Xhaka] when we lost 5-0 [in 2021]. So we’d better learn. If not I would be very thick.”