Nnamdi Kanu has asked Justice Binta Nyako to recuse herself from his case as he has lost confidence in the court.

At the resumed hearing, the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra added that she has refused to obey orders of the Supreme Court. He spoke out at the open court while asking herself to recuse herself from his trial.

Justice Binta Nyako then replied that she would be happy to recuse herself from the trial, and had no problem with his request.

Details later…