Rotary Club of Rock City takes AI awareness to school, donates educational materials to over 100 students

With advancement of technology in the world, the Rotary Club of Rock City has taken awareness of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to St. Peter’s College, Olomore, Abeokuta, Ogun State. The Club move is part of activities set aside to fulfil Rotary’s Basic Educational and Literacy (BEL) Project done every September. Over 100 students of the School also received educational materials as a support to welcome back to school for a new Academic Session as well as interact with them. The educational materials, included School socks, pencils, biros, ruler, exercise books and erasers.

Prior to today’s donation, debate, career talk, Rotary Club of Rock City prepared the students for essay competition in which the students participated. Outstanding students were given mathematical sets and additional education materials as a way of encouraging them to do more. Speaking at the event, the 3rd President of Rock City, Rotarian Henry Olasupo Adedokun said the project, was to expose the students to the latest in the digital world which is AI and its usage. He said the event was also organized to boost the self-confidence and moral of the students that they can achieve whatever they set their minds on.

Adedokun said “Today is a dual event for us. Every September is Rotary’s Basic Educational and literacy project which includes educating the students on AI and donation of educational materials which is to welcome the students back to school”. He said “We are also here for the official launching of the Interact Club of St. Peter’s College Olomore Abeokuta “. Adedokun while speaking on the State of education in the country, said the standard is getting better, urging the government to do more by reaching out to the children of the less privileged. He also called for updating of the current curriculum to accommodate teaching of AI knowledge in schools.

His words “Education standard is getting better in the country. There is need to do more to reach out to less privilege children. Government also need to bring up curriculum that will expose the students to AI”. The Secretary of the Committee in charge of the project implementation, Rotarian Adebayo Ogunkunle, said the event is part of the seven areas of focus of Rotary International.

Newly elected President of Interact Club of the school, Miss Odukoya Precious while speaking, thanked the Rotary Club of Rock City for supporting their education with learning materials and for creating a younger platform for them to start exhibiting Service above self which is the core value of Rotary.