SEOF donates N200m, medical kits worth N38m to aid Borno flood victims

Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) has joined the trend of well-meaning Nigerians to support the citizens of Borno state with a significant contribution of ₦200 Million, 2000 units of Maama Kits, and 20 units of Midwifery kits valued at 38million Naira only. This according to the foundation is to aid alleviate the suffering of flood victims in Maiduguri, Borno State. Following the devastating collapse of the Alau Dam along the Ngadda River.

The SEOF delegation led by AIG Chris Ezike Rtd joined forces with the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo CON, who was also on a sympathy visit. SEOF Partners the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare led by the Permanent Secretary, K. S. Daju and her team which included the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina, the Chief of Health at UNICEF, Eduardo Celades and the Emergency Preparedness and Response Cluster Lead of the World Health Organization, Dr. Ann Fortin.

The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, known for its dedication to empowering the vulnerable and less privileged in society, has once again demonstrated its deepest commitment to humanitarian causes. This substantial donation is set to make a profound impact on the lives of those affected by the flood disaster. Governor Soludo, in his address, expressed deep sympathy for the people of Borno State, he said;

“In times of adversity, we must stand united as one Nigeria. The resilience of the Borno people in the face of numerous challenges is truly inspiring. This natural disaster tests our collective strength, but I am confident that with support from all quarters, Borno will not only recover but emerge stronger. Our hearts go out to every family affected by this calamity, and we pledge our continued support in whatever capacity we can offer.”

In his remark, AIG Ezike reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment saying; “The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation stands firmly with the people of Borno State during this challenging period. Our donation is more than just material support; it is a message of hope and solidarity. We are committed to working closely with the Borno State Government to ensure that these resources reach those who need them most. Our Foundation believes in the resilience of the human spirit, and we are confident that together, we can overcome this adversity and build a stronger, more resilient community.”

The delegation’s visit extended beyond official meetings, encompassing visits to key locations including the Palace of the Shehu of Borno and the Bakasi camp, one of the largest IDP camps in the state. These visits provided firsthand insights into the scale of the disaster and the immediate needs of the affected population.

The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation’s swift and substantial response to this crisis sets a commendable example of corporate social responsibility and humanitarian aid. As Maiduguri begins its journey towards recovery, the support from SEOF and other organizations will play a crucial role in rebuilding lives and restoring hope to the affected communities.