Rivers: Court restrains PDP Govs, Party Leaders from dissolving pro-Wike Excos

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court Abuja, has restrained the Governors of the People’s Democratic Party, its National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees (BoT), from tampering with or dissolving the Executive Committees of the party in Rivers State.

The court also restrained them from constituting any interim committee to replace the officers of the party at the state, local governments and ward levels who are pro Wike, in Rivers. Justice Lifu gave the order while delivering a ruling in an ex-parte application brought before him by the PDP Rivers State Executive Committee, led by Aaron Chukwuemeka and his counterparts at the local governments and ward levels.

Justice Lifu also ordered the PDP national body and others not to tamper with or dissolve the local governments and ward leadership of the PDP in the State, who were said to have been elected along with the State Executive Committee this year at various congresses of the party. In an enrolled order, the court ordered that on no ground shall the tenure of the Rivers PDP executive Committees at the State, local governments and the wards be truncated by the defendants.

The judge also ordered that the defendants must not allow any other group to perform the duties and functions of the PDP Executives elected between July 37 and August 31, 2024. In the ex-parte motion argued on their behalf by their counsel, Joshua Musa, the plaintiffs had alleged that the defendants were making moves to dissolve the legally constituted state, local governments and wards executives committees of PDP in Rivers State. They also alleged that the defendants including the PDP governors were also attempting to put in place interim committees to replace them to perform the duties and functions of the state, local governments and wards executives committees of the PDP in Rivers State.

Plaintiffs asserted that unless the defendants are restrained from carrying out unlawful act, they would be made to suffer injustice and losses.