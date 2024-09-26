Bobrisky: Reps to probe corruption allegations against EFCC, NCS

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, passed a resolution to investigate the bribery allegations levelled against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) by social media influencer, Martins Otse also known as VeryDarkMan. The resolution of the House came after the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the member representing Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State, Patrick Umoh.

In his address to his fellow lawmakers, Umoh expressed concern over the widely circulated publication by VeryDarkMan against the EFCC and the NCS. He said, “The publication alleges that the EFCC dropped money laundry charges against Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky upon collection of the sum of N15,000, 000. “The publication alleges that Idris Okuneye, upon conviction for abuse and defacing of the Naira, by the court, did not serve his time at the Nigeria Correctional Service, but was lodged outside the confines of the service.

“We are disturbed about the damning allegations against Nigerian critical law enforcement agencies-the EFCC and the NCS established by this hallowed chambers to fight correction and incarcerate persons convicted of crime for correctional purposes respectively.” Following the adoption of the motion, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas who presided over the plenary session referred it to the Committees on Financial Crimes and Reformatory Institutions.

The committee is to report to the House within three legislative weeks for further action.