Liverpool head to Brighton – EFL Cup fourth-round draw

Holders Liverpool travel to Brighton and Tottenham will host Manchester City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Manchester United welcome Leicester to Old Trafford and Crystal Palace head to Aston Villa in the two other all-Premier League ties.

There are three Championship teams still involved in the competition, with Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke drawn away at Brentford and Southampton respectively, while Preston are at home against Arsenal. AFC Wimbledon are the lowest-ranked club still in the draw but they are yet to play their third-round tie against Newcastle after it was postponed due to flooding at Cherry Records Stadium.

The fixture has been rescheduled for 1 October and will take place at Newcastle’s St James’ Park, with the winner set to host Chelsea in round four. The fourth-round ties are due to be played on the week commencing 28 October.

Carabao Cup fourth-round ties

Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday

Southampton v Stoke

Tottenham v Manchester City

AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle v Chelsea

Manchester United v Leicester

Brighton v Liverpool

Preston v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace