Nigerian Army organises capacity-building training to enhance tactical command, leadership

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security in the country, the Nigerian Army has commenced a three-day capacity-building training for senior officers at the 6 Division Headquarters in Port Harcourt. The cadre training is designed to enhance tactical command and leadership skills through effective operations planning.

Speaking at the event, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6 Division and Commander of the Land Component of the Joint Task Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe, Major General Jamal Abdusallam, emphasised the importance of continuous improvement in tactical-level command and leadership.

He noted the rapidly evolving security landscape, highlighting the need for the military to adapt to modern challenges such as insurgency, terrorism, and internal security threats. Major General Abdusallam also stressed the growing role of technology in military operations, particularly in cyberspace as an essential tool for addressing these threats.

The training, which began on September 24th, focuses on modern warfare strategies and operational planning. It is scheduled to conclude on September 26th, 2024.