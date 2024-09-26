Reps want Independent Marketers allowed to lift petrol from Dangote Refinery

The House of Representatives has referred a motion to allow other petroleum marketers to lift premium motor spirit directly from the Dangote Refinery to a joint national assembly ad hoc committee.

Raised by a motion by Honourable Oboku Oforji, who argued that the coming on board of the Dangote Refinery, points Nigeria in the direction of self-sufficiency of PMS.

The lawmaker described the insistence of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to be the sole lifter of PMS from Dangote Refinery as greed after it had failed to maintain the nation’s refineries.

Honourable Oboku had also asked the House to mandate the NNPCL to reveal the price at which it sells crude to hangover refinery, while the hangover refinery should reveal how much it sells PMS to NNPCL.