Senate approves establishment of South West Development Commission

The upper legislative body has passed the South West Development Bill for a third reading following a report submitted by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Special Duties, Kaka Shehu Lawan.

He said, “If the commission is established through presidential assent, it will like other development-driven commissions receive funds from the federation account, donations from development partners, etc, to address infrastructural deficits and tackle ecological problems in the region”.

The bill which was read for the second time in February 2024 will be responsible for the management of funds allocated by the Federal Government for capital projects in the South West region. It is also charged with the responsibility of receiving and managing funds allocated by the Federal Government for the construction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of roads, houses, and other infrastructural damages suffered by the region.

The commission is also expected to tackle ecological problems as well as other related environmental or developmental challenges to accelerate the socioeconomic development of the South West states.