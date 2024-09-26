US First Lady Jill Biden bids farewell to visiting First Ladies at UNGA

The Wife of the US President Jill Biden has bid farewell to visiting First Ladies from other nations, including the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

Jill Biden, who hosted the First Ladies to a lunch, described her interactions with the First Ladies as impactful as the lunch will be the last she will be hosting as the First Lady of the US. She said the bond they have forged over the years in their struggle to promote peace in the world and attract development to their respective countries will continue beyond next year January when she is expected to vacate as the First Lady of the United States.

“I appreciate you all for always coming for this gathering, I have a great feeling that I will be seeing more of you in my next chapter of life. I wish you all the best as you all return to your various countries as it has come to my notice that many of you have a long way back home,” the US First Lady was quoted to have said in a statement by the media aide of Remi Tinubu, Busola Kukoyi.

Lunch events are common on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, serving as platforms for world leaders and their delegations to hold bilateral talks, forge partnership and strengthen diplomatic ties.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu attended the lunch, held at Pier 57, New York, as one of the events marking the end of her engagements and participation at the 79th session of UNGA.