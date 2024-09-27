Akwa Ibom to fly half-mast flags in honour of Eno’s Wife

Akwa Ibom State has said the Nigerian flag will be flown at half-mast in all government buildings and facilities across the state, as a symbol of “collective grief and mourning” of the wife of the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, Patience who died in the early hours of Friday.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah on Friday, described the passing of the state’s first lady as “sad and painful”. The First Lady died at a hospital on Friday, surrounded by family members, according to a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong.

The statement titled “Unexpected Sunset” read, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the Wife of the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Her Excellency, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, following an illness. “She passed away peacefully at the hospital on 26th September 2024, in the presence of her family.

“The family submits to the will of the Almighty and asks for the prayers and support of kind-hearted individuals during this difficult time. “Further details will be provided by the family as necessary. In the meantime, the family kindly requests privacy as they mourn their beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.

“His Excellency, the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno appreciates all who have stood by the first family in this period and assures all the citizens that despite this huge personal loss, his commitment to the service of the state is unwavering.”