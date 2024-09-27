Army apprehends wanted Boko Haram logistics supplier in Borno

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), operating under Sector 3, have captured a high-ranking Boko Haram logistics courier, Garba Buda, in Guzamala, Borno State. The 30-year-old suspect, who had been on the MNJTF’s wanted list for an extended period, was instrumental in supplying logistics to the terrorist group.

Buda was arrested following a coordinated intelligence operation involving surveillance and human intelligence. He was intercepted in Monguno town while in transit, disrupting a key supply chain for Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region. Items recovered from the suspect, including a lighter, pocket mirror, comb, cap, and wristwatch, provided insight into his activities. He is currently in custody and undergoing detailed investigation.

In a separate operation, MNJTF troops raided a Boko Haram/ISWAP stronghold in Kukawa Local Government Area, Borno State. The terrorists fled the area upon the troops’ approach, abandoning their logistics, which were subsequently destroyed.

Speaking on the operations, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, Chief Military Information Officer at the MNJTF Headquarters in N’Djamena, Chad, said these successful operations underscore the MNJTF’s unwavering commitment to dismantling terrorist networks in the Lake Chad region.

He added that the troops remain resolute in their mission to ensure the safety and security of local communities.