Barcelona hit with ticket ban over fan racism

Barcelona have been banned from selling tickets for their Champions League away fixture against Red Star Belgrade in November after supporters were found guilty of racist behaviour.

Uefa fined the Spanish club 10,000 euros (£8,330) for supporters’ racist behaviour during a 2-1 defeat against Monaco on 19 September. The nature of the racist behaviour was not specified.

Barcelona were banned from selling away tickets to their supporters for one match in a Uefa competition after a Champions League quarter-final at Paris St-Germain last season, though the punishment was suspended for one year.

Three Barcelona supporters were arrested following the match against PSG for the use of racist language and for allegedly performing Nazi salutes. Barca will be without away fans for their trip to Belgrade on 6 November.

Hansi Flick’s side have won all seven of their La Liga matches this season and are top of the table.