Gov Eno: Human Rights Group expresses shock, mourns First Lady

The Center for Human Rights and Accountability Network (CHRAN) has expressed shock over the news of the sudden demise of the wife of the Governor and First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Patience Umo Eno.

According to a statement signed by the Center’s Director, Otuekong Isong, on Friday and made available to newsmen in Uyo, the CHRAN while condoling the governor, government and people of Akwa Ibom State over the irreparable loss, the centre urged all to take solace in the remarkable life of empathy that the first lady.

They said the late Lady Eno exuded commitment during her brief but highly impactful tenure as the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State.

The CHRAN prayed to the Almighty God to receive the soul of the departed first lady, and strengthen the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, and his family and indeed the government and people of Akwa Ibom State.