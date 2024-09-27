Group urges Nigerians to own the fight against corruption

…Condemns Bello, Ododo for making Nigeria a laughing stock

A pro-democracy organisation, Vanguard for Credible Representation (VCR) has urged Nigerians to own the fight against corruption by reporting corruption incidents and promoting transparency and accountability. Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, the Executive Director of VCR, Akinloye Oyeniyi, said, “We must recognise that combating corruption is a shared responsibility; and with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s recent assurances that no one will be spared in the anti-graft war, we urge all Nigerians to join us in this noble cause, report corruption incidents, support whistle-blowers and promote transparency and accountability.

“Together, we can create a corruption-free society that benefits everyone. While we commend the EFCC’s recent successes, we urge other anti-corruption and security agencies to join forces in this battle and also called upon the EFCC to continue to fight on, be resolute in its commitment to protecting whistleblowers and encouraging reporting; collaborating with local and international partners to recover stolen assets; and educating the general public on corruption’s devastating consequences.” The group urged the President and the heads of other arms and levels of government to be strong-willed in the fight against corruption, adding that anything short of this would make the faith of the people to wane.

“The faith of the people in the fight against corruption and the anti-corruption drive of this present administration is threatened as each day passes with the disrespect and obstructive activities of state actors. “It is long overdue and very pertinent that all corruption cases that were initiated and have been ongoing should be pursued and treated as priority of this administration, by giving all necessary political will and impetus to expedite process in serving justice in its course and for the progress of our Nation. “Without unity among people and groups of people, regardless of race, tribe, religion and class, growth will be stunted, and there will surely be no tangible development or advancement,” it added.

The group condemned the former governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and his successor, Alhaji Usman Ododo for trivialising the fight against corruption and obstructing the works of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). It lamented that this has gone on for months without the heads of the various arms of security agencies rising up to the occasion and doing the needful to show that they are not part of the “sickening drama and theatrics”. “It is not only nauseating and demoralising, but also has made Nigeria a laughing stock in the international community. The nation is now viewed as a country where certain people of high political status are above the laws of the land,” the group said.

It wondered the place of inter-agency cooperation which the President and the heads of the security agencies promised at the beginning of the current administration. The organisation quipped, “If we may ask, where is the touted synergy among the security apparatus of the nation state? What happened to the pledge by each and every member of the security and law enforcement agencies to uphold the laws of the land, regardless of whose ox is gored; and without fear or favour. It is a shame of the nation that the EFCC continues to bemoan lack of cooperation in its efforts to arrest the former governor, who is being shielded by his kinsman and successor in office, His Excellency, Alhaji Usman Ododo, Governor of Kogi State.” The group regretted that Governor Ododo is lending the weight of his office and position to obstruct the course of justice and frustrate the fight anti-corruption war.

It cited the incidents of 17th April and 18th September, 2024 as typical examples of the Governor Ododo frustrating the fight against the corruption. “That the declared-wanted former governor along with a sitting governor, Governor Ododo arrived at the car park of the EFCC on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, with the full accompaniment of Ododo’s convoy and security details, has brought to the fore, the germane question in our search for nationhood: Who are the security agents attached to VVIPs, government officials and other politically exposed persons loyal to? Will it be too much if the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Security Service issue orders to their operatives to aid EFCC in fetching the former governor?

“The above questions have come to the fore and they are critical to our evolving nation state. Why is former governor Yahaya Bello finding it difficult to clear his name of all these allegations? Why will the EFCC be looking for Yahaya Bello when the same person is surrounded by security agents of the state, paid by the state?. What is expected in a virile nation would have been that security agents around Governor Ododo would have been instructed by their respective commands to help both Yahaya Bello and the EFCC or the Court to access justice, especially when a court of the land had issued a valid and subsisting warrant of arrest on the former governor. Is it not a huge joke that the court issued a bench warrant on Yahaya Bello and the EFCC, a statutory federal agency, is till now still seeking for his arrest while he is being protected by federal security agents provided for Governor Usman Ododo by the Federal Government?” the group wondered.

It reiterated its call on the Presidency and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) as well as the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) to rise to the occasion, distance themselves from the obstructive activities of Governor Ododo and rein him in – in the interest of justice and our nation.