Ime Okon mourns Akwa Ibom First Lady

Member representing Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Ime Bassey Okon, has expressed profound sadness over the sudden passing of Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno.

In a heartfelt condolence message, Ime Okon described the late First Lady as an extraordinary individual whose selfless contributions and unwavering support for the Governor’s vision and the ARISE Agenda have left a lasting legacy in the state.

He praised her compassion, kindness, and dedication to the welfare of Akwa Ibom citizens, noting that she will forever be remembered.

The federal lawmaker offered his sincerest condolences to Governor Umo Eno, his family, and the entire Akwa Ibom State, praying that God grants them strength and comfort during this difficult time.