Police summon officers for allegedly extorting N1m from Lagos Corps members

Police authorities in Lagos have summoned three officers for allegedly extorting N1m from corps members. Footage of the encounter between the corps members and officers had made the rounds on social media late Friday.

The incident is said to have happened in the Surulere area of Lagos. A social media user who shared the videos, claimed the officers took N1m from the corps members.

In one of the videos, police officers were seen searching the car occupants’ documents. The situation later became heated, leading to more officers coming to the scene. An officer was later spotted entering the car while asking them to stop filming the incident. He also barred them from calling their loved ones.

But the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin said the men involved in the incident have been summoned. “The men have been summoned and their trial has commenced,” he wrote on X while responding to Fasipe’s post.

“We urge the complainants to visit the Complaint Response Unit at the State Headquarters to testify at the ongoing trial.”