Israel strikes ‘dozens’ of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after Nasrallah killing

Israel said on Sunday it was carrying out new air raids against “dozens” of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, after killing the Iran-backed group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike a day earlier on Beirut’s southern suburbs, dealing a massive blow to the group he had led for decades.

His killing marks a sharp escalation in nearly a year of tit-for-tat cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israel, and risks plunging the whole region into a wider war. Israel continued to pound Lebanon on Sunday, with the military saying it “attacked dozens of terrorist targets in the territory of Lebanon in the last few hours”. The strikes targeted “buildings where weapons and military structures of the organisation were stored”.

The military has attacked hundreds of Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon since Saturday, it said, as it seeks to disable the group’s military operations and infrastructure. Hezbollah began low-intensity cross-border strikes on Israeli troops a day after its Palestinian ally Hamas staged its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, triggering war in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has raised the prospect of a ground operation against Hezbollah, prompting widespread international concern. Following Nasrallah’s death, Netanyahu said Israel had “settled the score” for the killing of Israelis and citizens of other countries, including Americans.