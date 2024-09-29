Tinubu appoints Tegbe as DG Global Liaison for Nigeria-China strategic partnership

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Director-General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China strategic partnership reached by the two countries during the President’s visit in early September. This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

As the Coordinator and Adviser in achieving the strategic partnership, Tegbe will lead day-to-day operations, engage continuously with the Chinese counterparts, and ensure that all deliverables are met and synchronised with national development goals. He is expected to outline the specific deliverables, timelines, and key performance indicators for each area of cooperation, which will include priority projects, projected investments and expected socioeconomic outcomes.

Recall that at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), President Xi Jinping pledged 360 Billion Yuan, or about 51 billion U.S Dollars, in new financing to African nations in the next three years. He also pledged support for 30 infrastructure projects to boost connectivity across the continent and create one million jobs. Also, during his official visit before the FOCAC, President Tinubu obtained a commitment from President Xi to support Nigeria’s economic diversification plans, infrastructure development, technology transfer, and job creation.

The new Director-General of the Nigeria-China Partnerships will immediately submit a strategic action plan to enable Nigeria to benefit from the agreements between the two countries in Beijing. Tegbe, a 1988 first-class graduate in civil engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, will report directly to the President. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

He was the senior partner and head of advisory services at KPMG in Africa, with a portfolio and responsibilities that included the Middle East.