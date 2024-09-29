Zamfara NSCDC to dismiss officer over alleged link with bandits

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has vowed to discipline, dismiss and prosecute the officer of the command, Maikano Sarkin-Tasha, who was arrested by the police for supplying ammunition and drugs to bandits in Zamfara State.

The Zamfara State Commandant, Sani Mustapha, who made the statement while addressing the media at the command headquarters, in Gusau, Zamfara state, has condemned the alleged barbaric behaviour of the erring officer. “We condemned this act in all ramifications as our command is known for integrity in service delivery, discipline and compliance with ethical standards,” the Commandant said.

“The command has zero tolerance to indiscipline, corruption, criminality or any vices that are unbecoming of an officer of the Corps. “The Corps Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is also enforced regularly to regulate personnel against compromise or any act of misconduct which is contrary to set standards and inimical to the wellbeing of the society. “The Command wishes to be placed on record, that the officer’s action reflects only his personality as an individual, it does not in any way represent or reflect the image, character or standard of officers and men of the Zamfara Command or the Corps nationwide.”

He explained that the arrested officer had earlier been reported for an irresponsible attitude to work and efforts to track him were to no avail. According to preliminary findings, the officer was arrested at a checkpoint between Damba and Sabon Gida axis while he was in transit to his home town, Mada and they allegedly found some elements suspected to be cannabis and other hard drugs in his possession. Other items recovered from his residence were three (3) armour of G3 rifle and one (1) armour of anti-aircraft gun, a total of four (4) ammunition.

The Commandant said that he would be interfacing with the Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dalijan, for further necessary action towards ensuring that diligent disciplinary action, investigation and prosecution is instituted and full wrath of the law is meted on him accordingly. He reiterated that the NSCDC is poised to work with all security agencies of government in the fight against crime and criminality in society and will not spare any action in enforcing discipline against any of its erring officers and men, no matter how highly connected.

“While the incident is regrettable, the command will continue to strive in positioning the corps in the light of good character, conduct and discipline.