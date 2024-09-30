Court bars INEC from releasing voters’ register to Rivers Electoral Commission

Ahead of the October 5, 2024, local government election in Rivers State, an Abuja-based court has barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing the 2023 voters’ register to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

This followed an order of a high court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has ordered RSIEC to conduct the forthcoming local government elections in the state, using the 2023 voters’ register. Justice I. Igwe of the High Court gave the order on September 4, 2024, in a case instituted by the Action People’s Party (APP) against the State Electoral umpire, the Rivers State Government and the Governor of Rivers State.

On Monday, Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court Abuja stopped INEC from releasing the voters’ register to the electoral commission to conduct the October 5, 2024 local government elections in the state. The Court also barred the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Department of the State Service (DSS) from providing security. Justice Lifu issued the order against INEC while delivering judgment in a suit brought before him by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Lifu held that the Rivers State Electoral Commission was wrong in fixing the October 5 date for the conduct of the poll into the 23 local governments when all relevant laws guiding the election had not been complied with. Among others, the Judge held that the failure of Rivers’ Electoral body violated a provision of local governments’ election conduct law by not publishing the mandatory 90 days notice before fixing the date. Justice Peter Lifu also held that the update and revision of voters’ register ought to have been concluded before an election date conduct be legally and validity fixed in law.

The Judge therefore ordered INEC not to make the certified voter register available to RSIEC until the law has been fully complied with. Justice Peter Lifu also barred RSIEC from accepting any voter register from INEC or using it for the October 5 local government poll.