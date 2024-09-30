How I got phone recording of Bobrisky — VeryDarkMan

Blogger Martins Otse known as VeryDarkMan has revealed how he got a controversial phone recording of cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky. The blogger made the revelation on Monday when he presented himself before a House of Representatives panel investigating bribery allegations involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Also, officials of the EFCC and the NCoS were presented as the Committees on Financial Crimes and Reformatory Institutions commenced investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption levelled against the anti-graft agency and the prison service by the blogger. The blogger initially refused to address the committee, in the absence of Bobrisky who was also invited but sent a lawyer instead.

However, lawmakers counter the blogger’s submission, moved a motion compelling him to make an address on the subject matter of the voice recording which he released. The blogger remained adamant, insisting that his lawyer would speak instead despite the committee’s threat to invoke legislative powers and order his arrest right away. But his lawyer prevails on him to address the committee.

VeryDarkMan explained the authenticity of the trending audio record, stating that it was received from someone whom Bobrisky owed money, as he submitted part of the recording to the committee. In a viral video, VeryDarkMan alleged that Bobrisky paid ₦15 million for the anti-graft agency to drop money laundering charges against him during his naira spraying ordeal in April after which a court sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment. The blogger also alleged that Bobrisky paid some millions of naira to secure a choice place in prison.

Bobrisky has since denied the allegations while the EFCC and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) have ordered investigations into the allegations by the blogger. The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) had urged the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); and the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; to conduct an independent investigation into allegations made by a blogger.