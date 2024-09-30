Tinubu swears In Kekere-Ekun as substantive CJN

Justice Kudirat Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun took the oath of office as the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on Monday, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirming his administration’s commitment to upholding the judiciary’s independence and sanctity.

Justice Kekere-Ekun, the second female CJN in Nigeria’s history, was sworn in following her confirmation by the Senate. The ceremony occurred at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja. Four former chief justices of the Federation, including the first female Justice, Aloma Mukhtar, the President of the Court of Appeal, and other heads of the judiciary divisions, witnessed it.

President Tinubu underscored the pivotal role of the judiciary in safeguarding Nigeria’s constitutional democracy. ”The judiciary is an important pillar constituting the tripod that holds our constitutional democracy. Indeed, the Nigerian judiciary, at various times in history, has proven to be the moderating force ensuring everyone remains in check. ”Your role as the last hope of the common man serves to sustain our people’s confidence in democracy, knowing well that there is an important arbiter that can always give them redress if they are wronged.

”For this function, it is important that our judiciary remains truly independent. It is my administration’s total commitment to preserve the sanctity of the judiciary. ”While we may have reasons to interface as complementing components of the same government, under my watch, the government will also be mindful of the clear line demarcating the two of us.

”We will never interfere or abuse the relationship between us as separate organs of government in our democracy. This is important for sustaining our constitutional democracy, ” the President said.