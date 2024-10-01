Executive Director of Sahara Group, Kola Adeshina has urged Nigerians not to look at current negativities in the country as setbacks, but rather, as opportunities. He advised at the expert discussions on The Platform on Tuesday titled ‘Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential’

Adeshina listed controversial issues such as insecurity and the rising cost of living, saying they were opportunities that Nigerians could tap from to earn a fortune. He said, “If you are a social media enthusiast in Nigeria, what you would have noticed are negativity, negativity, and negativity. A lot of us seem not to be aware that social media is a creation for globalization, whereby the industrial world can view us without necessarily being physically there.

“And if the messages that come out of the nation are reflective of the way and manner we are treated, and respected. The way we market the negative stories of Nigeria, you can readily be assured that rating companies all over the world read those headlines. “You can not continue to say to yourself that “I am poor”, and you will become rich. It is very impossible. “So, the very message I have for us, is that there is a significant need for a mindset shift. Without a mindset shift, Nigeria is going nowhere. I have data I can share, but we are all familiar with statistics. Go online and Google about Nigeria’s potential, you will see everything.”

“But something is far more significant than statistics. It is your vision for your country. Your view of this country. No better nation than Nigeria on planet Earth. In years to come, people will beg and apply for visas and we will be refusing them. it is when we are able to sell our story in a positive manner that the world will begin to respect us. “Everywhere you go, there are negative things happening. Go to the US, listen to Trump and you have your fortune aand misfortune depending of wherever you go.

“My message is so simple: everything you consider negativities in Nigeria are opportunities. When you speak to insecurity, it is an opportunity. Some security companies have been created in Nigeria, resolving insecurity issues and benefitting from it. When you talk of war, some companies are making money. “So don’t just sit and look at Nigerian from the cost of living crisis angle. We are all here, and we will eat one way or the other. We will survive. And trust me, even with the cost of living crisis, if we hear one gunshot here, everybody will run. Nobody wants to die.”