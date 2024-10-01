Alleged attack on Abuja protesters false, misleading — Police

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has denied attacking the October 1 protesters in Abuja, saying it “only took proactive measures to prevent looting”.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT police command, SP Josephine Adeh in Abuja on Tuesday, said it was necessary to address the allegation following reports making the rounds that policemen attacked protesters at Utako Market in Abuja earlier Tuesday during the protest.

“The command wishes to categorically debunk the narrative, tagging it completely false and misleading. “Acting on intelligence, the operatives only took measures to forestall some miscreants who were taking advantage of the protest to loot shops in the market and as a result, extended focus to them. “As a responsible agency, we could not stand by and allow traders to be robbed of their hard-earned money and belongings without intervening,” the statement added.

It urged the populace to disregard such misleading and mischievous information, adding that the command was committed to ensuring the safety of the populace in the exercise of their civil rights. Earlier reports said police officers on Tuesday fired teargas at protesters during the “Fearless In October” protest over bad governance in Abuja.