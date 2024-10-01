I will swear with Holy Quran, El-Rufai denies corruption allegation

The immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, dismissed allegations of financial misappropriation by his administration, vowing to swear by the Quran to prove his innocence. El-Rufai explained that his sojourn into politics was driven by his desire to serve the people and not to amass wealth or embezzle public funds.

He stated this in Kaduna during a Hausa programme aired on Freedom Radio in the state capital. “I did not join politics to steal money or enrich myself. I was satisfied with what I had before becoming governor,” the former governor said. “I have always prayed for guidance in all I do, and I strive not to betray the trust of the people. Whenever the former governors of Kaduna State and other leaders are ready to swear with the Quran that they never misappropriated public funds, I will join them. I have no fear because I know I never took money that belonged to the people.

“I have left everything to God’s judgment. I have prayed and will remain silent on the issue. I have instructed my lawyers to take legal action against those tarnishing my name, but for now, I’m focused on my activities like reading and writing.” The former governor also hinted about his next political move, stating that he plans to bounce back in politics in 2027 after completing his studies. According to him, there is no retirement in politics.

His statement followed the report of the Kaduna State House of Assembly which indicted his administration of misappropriation of N423 billion during its eight-year tenure. Some members of his cabinet had on some occasions denied the allegations, describing the House of Assembly report as politically motivated.