Nothing to panic about – Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists he has nothing “to panic about” after a poor start to the season. A number of senior sources at United have told BBC Sport that it is business as usual as Ten Hag prepares for key games against Porto and Aston Villa. Despite Sunday’s demoralising 3-0 loss against Tottenham leaving them in 13th, Ten Hag is confident the season can be a “success”.

“Nothing is easy, but this is nothing for me to panic about,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports on Monday. “We can sort [the problems] out, this team can sort this out.” United have won just three of their nine fixtures across all competitions in 2023-25, beating Fulham and Southampton in the league and League One Barnsley in the EFL Cup. Ten Hag led the Red Devils to a third place in the Premier League during his maiden campaign in 2022-23, while they also lifted the EFL Cup and were runners-up in the FA Cup.

Last season United ended the term eighth – their lowest-ever Premier League finish – but signed off in style by beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup. The Dutchman was subsequently rewarded with a new contract, which runs until 2026, over the summer and last month club chief executive Omar Berrada said he had the club’s full backing. “We created a togetherness in the summer with the ownership and the leadership,” Ten Hag said.

“We made this agreement, and we were all behind it. We know the strategy [is to bring in] young players in a transition period. “They also know in May in all my last six seasons there were always trophies and that is what we are aiming for.” United face a trip to Porto in the Europa League on Thursday and travel to Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, before the October international break.