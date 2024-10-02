President Tinubu leaves for UK on annual leave

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation as part of his annual leave. A statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday said he would use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms. He will return to the country after the leave expires.

Tinubu departed at exactly 2:35pm, after exchanging pleasantries with some top government officials in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The president celebrated Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day anniversary with a speech, in which he said the Federal Government would introduce a 30-day confab aimed at including the youth in his administration.

The President said the modalities of the confab and selection of delegates would be designed as soon as possible. “As we work to overcome the challenges of the day, we remain mindful of the next generation as we seek to galvanise their creative energy towards a better future,” he said during his second Independence Day anniversary broadcast since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

“We lead today with the future we wish to bequeath to our children in focus, recognising that we cannot design a future that belongs to them without making them its architects.