Rivers LG Poll: Why we are yet to release voter register to RSIEC – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is yet to release the 2023 Voter Register to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Johnson Alalibo, who spoke at a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said RSIEC had applied for the Register, but it was yet to be released to them because of administrative reasons.

Alalibo further confirmed that the Commission is in receipt of the court judgement from Abuja barring the commission from releasing the register.

Details later…