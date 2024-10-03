Alleged ₦110bn Fraud: Court issues public summons against Yahaya Bello

Justice Maryanne Anenih of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has issued a public summons against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to attend court and answer to a fresh 16-count pending allegations against him.

By the summons, the former Governor is to attend court on October 24 in response to the summons and for his arraignment along with two other defendants. Justice Anenih issued the order for public summons in a ruling following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Anenih ordered the EFCC to publish the public summons in a widely circulating newspaper. She also ordered the EFCC to paste copies of the public summons at Bello’s last known address and in conspicuous places on court premises.

The EFCC had claimed that it had been unable to serve Bello with the charge filed on September 24, in which the ex-governor and two others were charged with criminal breach of trust to the tune of ₦110.4bn.

The other two defendants in the charge are Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu.