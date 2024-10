The Israeli military said Thursday it conducted an air strike that killed 15 Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon, targeting one of the group’s positions as it mounts combat operations across the border.

The air force “precisely struck the Bint Jbeil municipality building in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating, alongside large quantities of Hezbollah weapons stored in the building. As part of the strike, approximately 15 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated,” said the statement.