Rivers: Massive security as PDP stage protest in wake of LG polls

Protest broke out on Thursday at the Peoples Democratic Party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt in connection with the upcoming Local Government election. The massive presence of security officers at the PDP secretariat as protesters stormed the area in large numbers.

As of the time of filing this report, the large number of protesters had caused slow movement of vehicles on the road, as security officers struggled to control the crowd. The protesters were later seen carrying placards and banners, chanting songs in protest and running along the highway. One of the displayed banners reads “TAI people say no to lawlessness. Say no to LGA election. RSIEC must obey court judgment. SIM must obey court judgement”.

This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it was yet to release the 2023 Voter Register to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC). The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Johnson Alalibo, who spoke at a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said RSIEC had applied for the Register, but it was yet to be released to them because of administrative reasons.

Alalibo further confirmed that the Commission received the court judgement from Abuja barring the Commission from releasing the register.

The local government election is scheduled for October 5, 2024.