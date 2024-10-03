Solanke gets first England call-up in seven years

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke has been named in Lee Carsley’s England squad for this month’s Nations League matches against Greece and Finland. It is the striker’s first call-up since he earned his only cap, a substitute appearance against Brazil in 2017 during his time at Liverpool. “Dom’s a player I’m fully aware of, having worked with him in the past,” said Carsley.

“He was really close to being in the last squad but got injured just before selection. “He did so well at Bournemouth and now he’s taken that form into Spurs. He’s got a lot of really good attributes that I really like, as well as being a really nice person. He’s extremely talented and it’s good that we’ve got him.” Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers is absent despite his fine start to the season, while Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, Tottenham playmaker James Maddison and Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze also miss out.

Kyle Walker, who was left out of Carsley’s first squad, has earned a recall while Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham has been selected after missing September’s fixtures through injury. Carsley made a strong start to his time as England interim manager with victories against Finland and the Republic of Ireland in September in the Nations League. The Three Lions host Greece at Wembley on 10 October before playing Finland in Helsinki on 13 October.

Full England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)